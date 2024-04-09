PayU partners PayPal to improve cross-border payments for Indian merchants

New Delhi: Leading online payment solutions provider PayU on Tuesday announced its partnership with the US-based fintech company PayPal to enhance the cross-border payment experience for Indian merchants.

Through this partnership, the company will leverage the PayPal ISU 2.0 Checkout to offer customers a more personalised and inclusive payment experience.

“Integrating PayPal’s ISU 2.0 API (Application Programming Interface) sets a new standard for our payment services, benefiting our merchants who are looking to expand globally,” Nikhil Mehta, Senior VP – Partnerships & Payments Strategy at PayU, said in a statement.

With this integration, customers will get the flexibility to choose from a variety of payment methods at checkout, including PayPal, PayPal Paylater, and various local Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) from customers outside India, such as Apple Pay, Venmo, Discover, MyBank, GiroPay, Blik, SoFort, Bancontact, and Trustly, among others, where available.

PayPal ISU 2.0 facilitates a more efficient merchant onboarding process directly within the PayU dashboard, allowing Indian merchants to open accounts with PayPal, using an API-driven approach that reduces drop-offs and enables real-time activation, according to the company.

This improved onboarding experience, combined with a fully integrated payment journey for customers, is expected to improve success rates, potentially leading to increased revenue for PayU’s extensive global merchant network.