PCB ignores former PM Imran Khan from I-Day video; draws ire on social media

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) omitted former prime minister Imran Khan from a video it released on Independence Day to pay homage to the country’s cricket legends and milestones despite the fact that the cricketer-turned-politician led the World Cup-winning team in 1992.

The move drew sharp criticism from fans who were stunned at how the country’s cricket board could ignore star performer Khan, who lifted the World Cup trophy in 1992 the only one Pakistan has in one-day cricket.

Pakistan celebrated its 77th Independence Day on Monday, August 11.

Khan, who founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party after his retirement from international cricket, has been lodged in the Attock Jail in Punjab province since August 5 after he was convicted in a corruption case and sentenced to three years.

The Election Commission of Pakistan later disqualified the 70-year-old leader and barred him from politics for five years.

The PTI, however, complained that Khan is being kept in appalling conditions in the jail.

Khan was the captain in 1992 when the Pakistani cricket team lifted the world cup but he was completely missing from the entire two-minute and 20-second video released on August 14 to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Khan, who has a massive following across Pakistan, is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the cash-strapped country as well as across the globe.

“#ShameOnPCB” was one of the top trends on Twitter on Monday evening in Pakistan.

“To PCB’s current decision makers — even when you weren’t born, Khan was earning pride for the country. What you did was quite shameful. Legend Imran Khan is ruling hearts even after your low attempt but you will be ridiculed always for this,” Jibran Ilays said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“They are not showing him in the cricket history of Pakistan but it is sure when the history of Pakistan will be written, his name will be written in golden words. He will be remembered as a hero, an inspiration for millions and a great leader,” Khalid Butt said on X.

“This is how heroes are treated in Pakistan. How can they forget the man who is called the King of the Cricket World? Pakistan won the title of the 1992 World Cup just because of this man. Shame on your act; shame on you,” Naina said.

“Where is the Captain Imran Khan the only man who won World Cup for Pakistan? Idiots in PCB don’t realise that they are only insulting themselves..!” asks Moeed Pirzada, the CEO & Editor Global Village Space and a prominent Columnist.

The PCB in response to thousands of tweets against it and those behind this decision said: “Making history isn’t just about one day, it’s about the legends we create and the tales we script. Pakistan Cricket Team a legacy that echoes through time.”

Display of Khan’s picture (image) or carrying his statement, tweet or else has been banned in the Pakistani media since May 9 attacks on the military installations by his supporters after he was arrested in a corruption case.

Currently, over 10,000 PTI workers, including women, have been lodged in different jails of the country in connection with attacks on military and state buildings.

The government also banned the display of Khan’s party flags during Independence Day. In Punjab, police on Monday reportedly rounded up over a dozen workers of Khan’s party for carrying the party flags on Independence Day in different parts of the Punjab province.