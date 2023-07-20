PDA on moving bike: Delhi Police responds, imposes Rs 11,000 fine

New Delhi: After a video of a couple engaged in public display of affection (PDA) near Delhi’s Mangolpuri went viral, the Delhi Traffic Police promptly took action and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on them

The video comes after a similar clip depicting a couple engaged in public displays of affection (PDA) while riding a moving bike went viral, leading to the Ghaziabad Police taking notice.

The Mangolpuri couple’s video and picture were shared on Twitter on July 16, showing a man driving the bike with the woman seated in front, hugging him tightly. The recording appears to have been made from inside a car.

Notably, the man ensured safety by wearing a helmet, but unfortunately, the woman was not wearing one.

“Taking cognizance of a viral video wherein the two-wheeler was being driven dangerously, @dtptraffic has booked the offender under appropriate sections. A total fine of Rs. 11,000 has been imposed. Please don’t copy movies. Drive safe. Be safe,” the Delhi Police wrote on Twitter on Thursday while sharing the video of the incident and challan slip.