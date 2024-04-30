PDP files complaint against BJP for ‘threatening’ Pahari Muslims to vote for Apni Party

Srinagar: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday filed a complaint against the BJP for allegedly threatening the Pahari Muslims to vote for a particular candidate in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I am writing on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) to bring to your immediate attention a matter of grave concern regarding the ongoing electoral process in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

“It has come to our attention that there have been alarming instances of intimidation and threats targeting Pahari Muslims, aimed at influencing their voting choices. Specifically, it has been reported that representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been openly making threats towards Pahari Muslims, suggesting that a repetition of the events of 1947 could occur if they fail to vote for the candidate backed by the Sangh Parivar i.e Apni Party,” PDP leader Firdous Tak said his letter to the returning officer of the constituency.

Tak submitted a video with his complaint in which an unnamed BJP leader is threatening to create the situation of 1947 when thousands of people were killed in riots.

“As an evidence I am enclosing a video footage of BJP meeting held in Mendhar area of Poonch where a BJP leader is threatening violence against Paharis to force them to vote for Apni Party or else they will create communal tensions reminiscent of the 1947 partition.

“Such reprehensible tactics not only violate the principles of free and fair elections but also undermine the democratic process by instilling fear and coercion among voters. It is imperative that immediate action be taken to address this matter and ensure the integrity of the electoral process in our constituency,” Tak added.

He demanded a thorough investigation into such incidents of intimidation.

“We also urge you to take appropriate measures to guarantee the safety and security of all voters, particularly those who may be vulnerable to such intimidation tactics.

“Furthermore, we intend to lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding these egregious violations of electoral conduct. We trust that you will handle this matter with the utmost urgency and diligence to uphold the democratic values that are fundamental to our electoral system,” the former legislator said.

He also appealed to the lieutenant governor and the director general of police to restore a sense of security among the people of Pir Panjal region.

“We also request LG and DGP to take immediate measures to restore sense of security among the people of Pir Panjal who are already facing the brunt of renewed militancy and cross border infiltration,” Tak said.