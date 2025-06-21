PDS grain racket busted in Hyderabad; 2.5 tonnes seized, 2 held

Hyderabad: As many as 51 bags of PDS grain weighing 2.5 tonnes were seized by officials following raids at different places in Hyderabad. Two people were arrested.

The two accused – Rajashekar Vaddi, 39, and Shaik Shareef, 41, are residents of Erragadda and Kollur, respectively.

According to police, before meeting Rajashekar, Shaik Shareef worked in a PDS ration shop.

Using Shareef’s earlier contacts with ration shop dealers, the two men procured PDS rice and wheat and sold them in open markets, making significant profits.

Ration shop dealers purchased subsidised rice at Rs 10 per kilogram, which they sold to Rajashekar at Rs 14 per kilogram.

Rajashekar would sell the same rice to various tiffin vendors and restaurants in Hyderabad at Rs 18 per kilogram. For facilitating the entire operation, Shareef received a commission of Rs 1 per kilogram from Rajashekar.

Acting on credible information, police conducted raids at multiple locations in Hyderabad, including Gouthampuri Colony, Sulthan Nagar, Erragadda, Circle-VII in Charminar, and Khairtabad; and seized 25 bags each of PDS wheat and rice, with each bag weighing 50 kg.

In total, 2.55 tonnes of illegally acquired grains were confiscated, along with two mobile phones.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.