PDS rice, wheat seized in late-night raid in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Vigilance and Enforcement Department conducted a late-night raid on Sunday, July 5, at Al Jabri Colony under the limits of the Balapur Police Station in Ranga Reddy district and seized a large quantity of suspected Public Distribution System (PDS) foodgrains along with three vehicles.

Acting on credible information, the Vigilance and Enforcement team raided a tin-sheet shed at around 12.10 a.m., where they found an Ashok Leyland 16-tyre lorry bearing registration number MH 26 AD 2107 and two Ashok Leyland Intra mini trucks bearing registration numbers TS 07 UG 0769 and TS 07 UD 8170.

During the raid, the officials seized 25 bags of PDS wheat and around 420 bags of PDS rice, each weighing 50 kg, which had allegedly been repacked into plastic bags.

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The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Ramesh, along with Inspector Ajay Babu, Sub-Inspector Srisailam, and Constable Narra Prabhakar.

The seized foodgrains and vehicles were handed over to the local police for further investigation and the initiation of legal proceedings. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the diverted PDS commodities and identify those involved in their illegal storage and transportation.