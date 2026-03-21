Peaceful protests held in Kashmir after Eid prayers condemning attacks on Iran

Srinagar: Peaceful protests were staged at several places in Kashmir after Eid prayers on Saturday, condemning the US-Israel attacks on Iran, officials said.

A march in solidarity with Iran led by the head of the Anjuman-e-Sharie-Shian, Aga Syed Hassan, was taken out in Budgam in central Kashmir after Eid prayers, with protesters raising slogans against the US-Israel alliance and in support of the Iranian regime, they said.

The protesters carried flags of Iran and photos of its slain Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Similar protests were also held in the Shadipora area of Bandipora, where the agitators raised slogans like “Friends of US, Israel are Traitors” and “Death to America, Death to Israel”.

Another protest was held in the Hassanabad area of the city, the officials said, adding that all the demonstrations culminated peacefully.

The authorities had deployed a large number of security personnel in the vulnerable areas across the Valley to maintain law and order, they said.