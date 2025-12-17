Peak coldwave likely across Telangana, Hyderabad from Dec 18 to 21

Hyderabad: The city and several parts of Telangana are likely to experience a peak coldwave between December 18 and 21, with temperatures expected to dip further over the next four days, according to weather observers.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, parts of Hyderabad may witness 7–9 degrees Celsius making it one of the coldest spells of the season so far.

As mentioned earlier, another PEAK COLDWAVE ahead in entire Telangana including Hyderabad City during Dec 18-21



Temperatures to drop less than 6-7°C in North, West Telangana and less than 7-9°C in few parts of Hyderabad City in next 4days



Already… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) December 17, 2025

Minimum temperatures are forecast to fall below 6 degrees Celsius in parts of north and west Telangana

For the last 10 days, Telangana has been reeling under intense coldwave conditions, especially during early morning and night hours.

Residents have been advised to take precautions against the cold, particularly the elderly, children, and those working outdoors.