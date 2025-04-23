Peddapally irrigation officials held over Rs 20,000 bribe

The duo officials caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from a complainant in lieu of getting a pending Half Pay Leave bill cleared for 88 days.

Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 23rd April 2025 6:30 pm IST
Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a superintendent, Dumpala Sridhar Babu, and a senior assistant, Mahadevuni Suresh, both posted at the office of the executive engineer, irrigation division-6, Sulthanabad, Peddapally, on the charges of taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.
Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a superintendent, Dumpala Sridhar Babu, and a senior assistant, Mahadevuni Suresh, both posted at the office of the executive engineer, irrigation division-6, Sulthanabad, Peddapally, on the charges of taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The duo was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from a complainant in lieu of getting a pending Half Pay Leave bill cleared for 88 days.

After a complaint, the Telangana ACB carried out the operation, arresting the officials in the process of taking the bribe. A case has been filed, and further investigation is underway to investigate any other cases of corruption.

Telangana ACB has asked people to inform them about the demand for bribes by government officials, with the assurance that complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064 or social media like WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (@TelanganaACB).

