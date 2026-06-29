Hyderabad: After enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office, Ram Charan’s Peddi is finally gearing up for its much-awaited digital premiere. Ever since the film emerged as one of the biggest Telugu blockbusters of the year, fans have been eagerly waiting for its OTT release. The wait is now almost over.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi hit theatres on June 4, 2026, and opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews. Set against a rural backdrop, the sports drama impressed audiences with its engaging storyline, Ram Charan’s powerful performance, stunning visuals, and AR Rahman‘s soulful music. The film went on to gross over Rs 400 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026.

When and where to watch Peddi on OTT

Peddi will begin streaming on Netflix from July 16, 2026. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, allowing audiences across south India to enjoy the blockbuster from the comfort of their homes.

However, the Hindi version will not be available on the same day. Reports suggest that due to the mandatory eight-week theatrical window, the Hindi version is expected to arrive on Netflix only after 56-day window ends which is likely on July 29 or July 30, 2026, depending on the distributor’s release schedule.

About the film

Apart from Ram Charan, Peddi features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, while Jagapathi Babu, Shivarajkumar, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu Sharma play pivotal roles. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film’s music has been composed by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman.

With its successful theatrical run behind it, all eyes are now on Peddi’s OTT debut. It remains to be seen whether the sports drama can recreate the same magic on the digital platform and win over an even wider audience.