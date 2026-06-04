Hyderabad: Tollywood’s most-anticipated film of the year, Peddi, starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has finally hit theatres amid huge expectations. Packed with sports, emotions, village pride, and a strong underdog story, the film delivers several memorable moments while also carrying a few flaws.

What Is Peddi About?

Set against the backdrop of a remote village in Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the journey of a young man who dreams of bringing recognition to his forgotten community. Peddi is a talented athlete who excels in cricket, wrestling, and running.

However, his biggest battle is not on the field, but against discrimination, poverty, and the lack of identity for his people.

As the story progresses, Peddi’s personal struggles become closely linked to his village’s fight for dignity and recognition, creating an emotional and inspiring narrative.

Ram Charan Performance

The biggest strength of Peddi is undoubtedly Ram Charan. The actor completely transforms himself into the role and carries the film on his shoulders. Whether it is the intense wrestling sequences, emotional breakdowns, or powerful sports moments, he delivers a performance that keeps audiences invested throughout.

Many viewers have already started calling it one of the finest performances of his career after RRR and Rangasthalam.

The film beautifully combines multiple sports including cricket, wrestling, and athletics. The sports sequences are energetic and emotionally charged, making them some of the best portions of the film.

The cinematography by R. Rathnavelu and music by A. R. Rahman elevate several scenes. The village setting feels authentic and visually rich, while Rahman’s background score adds emotional weight.

What Doesn’t Work?

While the core story is engaging, the film’s runtime of over three

hours feels lengthy in parts. Some portions in the first half, especially the romantic track featuring Janhvi Kapoor, could have been written better.

A few narrative jumps and logical gaps may leave viewers with questions. The screenplay occasionally prioritises emotions over realism.

Audience Reactions

Siasat Daily spoke to a few moviegoers after the show.

“Ram Charan’s performance is outstanding. The wrestling scenes gave me goosebumps,” said a fan.

“The emotions connected with me. I loved the village backdrop and sports portions,” expressed a fan.

“The film is a bit long, but the climax is worth the wait,” said another fan.

“Not perfect, but definitely one of the better commercial films in recent times,” remarked a viewer.

Final Verdict

Peddi is not a flawless film, but it succeeds because of its heart, ambition, and Ram Charan’s best performance. The sports drama offers powerful emotional moments, strong visuals, and an inspiring message about identity, resilience, and determination.

If you enjoy emotional sports dramas with commercial elements, Peddi is worth watching on the big screen.

Rating: 3.5/5