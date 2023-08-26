Peddlers use courier to move ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad; arrested

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT), Balanagar Zone along with the Chandanagar police station team apprehended two dry ganja peddlers for peddling and transporting dry ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad by using DTDC courier services.

The police seized 90 kgs of dry ganja from them.

Case details

Nadari Lingam, 25 years, a resident of Sangareddy, and Sunnapu Raju, 29 years of Sangareddy who were transporting ganja were arrested. Three others namely Sunil, Chandrasekhar, and a DTDC employee are absconding, the police said.

The police further said that the accused Lingam and Sunnapu are transporting ganja which was received from DTDC courier service at the Chandanagar branch.

“On verification, it came to light that an accused person by the name Chandra Shekhar from Odisha with the support of a local DTDC employee transported ganja in six boxes,” said G Sandeep, DCP Madhapur.

“Lingam and Raju were previously involved in several NDPS cases and went to jail. After being released from jail they didn’t change their behavior and again indulged in peddling dry ganja for their monetary benefits. They began procuring dry ganja from the accused Chandrashekar from Odisha and transporting the ganja to Sunil from Pune,” he said.

“They developed a new deceptive strategy using the DTDC courier service for the supply of dry ganja to escape the police checks,” he added.

On the tip-off from reliable sources, the SOT Balanagar Zone team and Chandanagar police station made stringent efforts to nab the above-accused persons in a Swift Dzire car, a press release said.

The Cyberabad police further requested citizens to inform the police pertaining to any information related to ganja suppliers through Dial 100 or through Cyberabad NDPS Enforcement or Cyberabad Whatsapp number 9490617444. “Their identity will be kept confidential,” the police said.