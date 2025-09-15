Karachi: Pakistan’s young star Ahmad Shah, who rose to fame with his viral “Peeche Dekho Peeche” video, is mourning a heartbreaking loss. His younger brother, Umer Shah, has passed away, leaving fans and well-wishers in shock.

This tragedy marks the second loss for the family in recent times. Last year, Ahmad Shah’s sister Ayesha also passed away, and now the family has been struck by grief again. The news of Umer’s passing was shared by Ahmad Shah himself on Instagram.

“This is to inform the little shining star of our family, Umer Shah has returned to Allah Almighty. I request everyone to remember him and our family in your prayers,” Ahmad wrote in his heartfelt note.

Umer Shah reportedly passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest. As per reports, he had vomited, and the vomit entered his lungs, which led to the arrest.

Ahmad Shah, who became a global meme sensation with his cute antics, went on to feature in ARY Digital shows and alsoJeeto Pakistan. His younger brothers, including Umer and Abu Bakar, also joined him later and together, the trio became extremely popular among fans.

Now, with the untimely loss of little Umer, fans and followers of Ahmad Shah are pouring in condolences and prayers for the grieving family.