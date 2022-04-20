Pele returns to the hospital for cancer treatment

Sao Paulo: Brazilian football great Pele has been readmitted to the hospital for ongoing cancer treatment, doctors said on Tuesday.

The 81-year-old has undergone several sessions of chemotherapy in Sao Paulo since having a tumor removed from his colon last September.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to the Israelita Albert Einstein hospital on Monday,” doctors said, using Pele’s full name.

“His clinical condition is good and stable, and he should be discharged in the next few days,” a hospital statement read.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years, reports Xinhua.

He was capped 91 times for Brazil, scoring 77 international goals.