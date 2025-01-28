Pending bills to sheep sellers: HC issues notice to Nalgonda Collector

Hyderabad: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has issued a Form-1 notice to the Nalgonda District Collector for failing to comply with court orders regarding the disbursement of pending payments to sheep sellers.

These farmers had provided livestock to the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation (TSSGDCF) under the state’s Sheep Distribution scheme, which aims to enhance the sheep population in the region.

Significant delays in payments

Despite meeting their contractual obligations and submitting payment applications, they experienced significant delays in receiving their dues.

The situation escalated when multiple reminders and RTI applications confirmed that the department of Animal Husbandry acknowledged its responsibility to settle these pending bills; however, no payments were made.

Consequently, the farmers sought intervention from the High Court. Justice Shravan Kumar had previously ordered that the outstanding payments be released.

Following an assurance from the state government that payments would be processed within six weeks, the dues remained unpaid, leading to contempt petitions being filed against the authorities.

The court expressed serious concern over this non-compliance and subsequently issued a Form-1 notice to both the Nalgonda District Collector and the Department of Animal Husbandry.

The case is scheduled for further hearing.