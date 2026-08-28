Penguin drops book as Sonia refused to delete references to Modi

Hyderabad: Penguin Random House India will no longer publish the much-awaited memoir by Sonia Gandhi over alleged differences in “editorial changes,” which the Congress leader did not agree with, according to The Indian Express.

The publishing house, however, has denied the claims without providing the exact reason for not doing so. In a statement on Friday, August 28, it said, “Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish ‘Belonging’ because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances.”

The Indian Express, quoting sources, said the publishing house wanted specific “editorial changes and deletions” in “a part of the manuscript” that Sonia Gandhi rejected.

Gandhi reportedly refused to delete or edit references to Chinese intrusion into Indian borders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological front of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindustan Times reported.

Gandhi had asserted that it was her story and there would be no question of permitting any distortions to her telling of her life. One of her aides told HT that Penguin India wanted certain sections of the memoir removed. Among them were her observations and recollections of meeting Modi. She had gone in-depth about remarks made by the PM about her and an instance where she was called a “Jersey cow” during a public rally in Gujarat in 2004.

Penguin was always ‘willing and keen to publish the book’

Penguin Random House India said as a publisher, it has a right and responsibility to fact-check and provide recommendations that are “in the best interests” of the authors’ books. “This is a normal part of the publishing process,” the statement read.

It said that throughout the discussions, the publishing house remained “willing and keen to publish the book.” It added that it will not comment further on the confidential discussions held with Gandhi.

Other Indian publishers are now vying to take Penguin’s spot, with HarperCollins reportedly close to finalising a deal to distribute and publish the memoir in India.

Congress questions Penguin India’s decision, citing worldwide release

Congress responded to Penguin India’s statements, questioning its reluctance to publish Gandhi’s memoir in India, when the same reservations did not apply to its global release.

“If Penguin Books worldwide can publish, then Penguin’s claim of ‘fact-checking’ is ridiculous,” a Congress spokesperson was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Congress MLA and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said suppression of the book is equal to “murder of freedom of expression” and asked why Penguin could publish it globally but not in India.

“Suppressing the book of Smt Sonia Gandhi ji, a person of such stature, a senior leader of the nation, and former Leader of the Opposition, under pressure is tantamount to the murder of freedom of expression.”

Penguin Worldwide is ready to publish Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji's upcoming book worldwide in its original form, but Penguin Random House India wants changes made to launch it in India. After all, what is the reason or what pressure is there that what is being published across the… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 28, 2026

Indian Youth Congress also attacked the publishing house, posting a series of images generated by artificial intelligence, accusing it of being “sold.”

Dear SOLD Penguin, nobody asked whether you were “keen.”



Tell us what changes you wanted, and why.



The rest is corporate grammar. https://t.co/WtflI4XWip — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) August 28, 2026

Ye Penguin 'BIK' gaya hai… pic.twitter.com/ivjwQhc2KT — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) August 28, 2026

The Memoir

Alfred A Knopf, an American publishing house part of Penguin Random House, announced on August 18 that Gandhi’s Belonging: A Journey of Love will be published on November 10. Knopf had announced there would be 100,000 copies of the book in the first print run.

In a statement issued through Knopf, Gandhi described the book as a homage to her family’s humanness. “Much has been written about my family, but few narratives were able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their very human failings,” she said

“In many ways, this book is a homage to their humanness. My story also offers readers a unique perspective of the social and political changes I have witnessed for six decades in the beautiful country of my belonging.