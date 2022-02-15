People are done with BJP’s Pakistan dice game, talk about progress: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday replied to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s remarks on Pakistan and surgical strikes and said that people are tired of the BJP’s Pakistan dice game and now want to hear about social and economic progress.

“People are tired of the old Pakistan dice game that the BJP keeps playing. They want to know what the party did for social and economic progress. They want to know which states and sections did the BJP help. And who went to Pakistan and ate Biryani?” he said in a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lahore.

The minister also challenged Union minister Kishan Reddy to bring National project status to any project in the state and that TRS workers will garland him at the airport if he succeeds in doing it. “After the BJP came to power at the centre, Sarayu Nahar project in UP got the national project status. Ken Betwa project in Madhya Pradesh got the same. Upper Krishna project in Karnataka got it as well. Kishan Reddy garu, if you really love the state, bring the national project status to Palamuru, Seetharama, or Kaleshwaram project the same. Why are you not talking about this?” he asked.

This comes after the Union Minister’s press conference on Tuesday morning where he criticized TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on topics ranging from surgical strikes to the kind of ‘language’ that the CM used during his address.

Harish Rao said that Kishan Reddy could become the Union minister from the state’s quota only because of CM KCR’s success and efforts in making the Telangana statehood a reality. “Kishan reddy back during the statehood struggle didn’t even resign for the cause and he now challenges KCR for a debate at the Amaraveerula Stupam. Nothing can be more shameless than this,” he remarked.