Don’t need KCR’s certificate for surgical strikes: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Responding to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments on surgical strikes, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janatha Party doesn’t require his certificate on whether the surgical strikes happened or not.

“Pakistan has agreed that surgical strikes happened on their soil. Terror organizations banned by our country have agreed that they took place. Countries of the world have agreed on the same. Videos of different kinds have come out. Now CM KCR is raking this issue out and he has behaved in the manner of affecting the morale of our armed forces in a humiliating manner,” he said.

The Minister said that CM KCR wants to change the constitution to rule like the Nizam. “Dr. BR Ambedkar has given us a constitution that is greater than the constitutions of all countries from across the world. Indians cannot tolerate tyrants of any kind. The election at Huzurabad is the latest example of that. That is CM KCR’s problem,” Kishan Reddy remarked.

“People of Telangana are ashamed of the manner and the language that the CM is using. He is spreading poisonous lies against the BJP led centre and is personally attacking the Prime Minister. He is speaking in low-level talks and even Pakistan doesn’t indulge in that” he said.

The Minister added that the saffron party’s only enemy is the country of Pakistan and the other political parties of the country are just its ‘rivals’.

Kishan Reddy accepted the challenge posed by CM KCR for a debate and said that he is ready to debate the chief minister in front of the Amaraveerula Stupam on PM Modi-led government amidst senior journalists of the state. “Only condition for the debate is language. The whole state should witness this,” he added.