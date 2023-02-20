People attacking my house believe in Nathuram Godse’s ideology: Owaisi

New Delhi: A day after unidentified miscreants attacked Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence in the national capital, the AIMIM chief on Monday alleged that the people “believing in Nathuram Godse’s ideology” are behind the attack.

The AIMIM chief said that there is a need to run a CCTV analysis to identify the culprits.

Some unidentified miscreants had allegedly pelted stones at the residence of Owaisi damaging windows on Sunday evening, the police said.

Speaking to the reporters, Owaisi alleged that those who are behind the alleged attack know the party aligning with their ideology is in power.

“When Junaid and Nasir can be thrashed and charred in broad daylight, then who am I? Those who are doing all these are getting emboldened because they know their party is in power. Owaisi might be an MP but they are radicalised and think that they can fulfil their agenda through violence. This is the 4th time my house was attacked…they can be the people believing in Nathuram Godse’s ideology and violence. I do not know them individually,” he said.

My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately pic.twitter.com/vOkHl8IcNH — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

“Police will give the exact information about the attack on my house. The central government and Delhi CP will have to look into this matter. I do not have CCTV cameras installed, there are several cameras on the streets that need to be checked,” the AIMIM chief added.

Stating that he is “ready to die” for his cause, Owaisi said that it is the nation which has to ponder if the country will be strengthened by those using violence.

“I am ready to die for my cause. But the nation has to think about how far the country will be strengthened by the people who are using violence. I want to tell the Centre that no government can scrap my fundamental right in the name of UCC. Article 29 of the Constitution protects the religious cultures of Muslims which is a fundamental right,” he said.

“I condemn the death of the unborn child of the accused’s wife who died yesterday. This should not have happened. Given a chance, I will meet the victims’ (Junaid & Naseer) families,” the Hyderabad MP added.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said that a written complaint has been given in regard to the incident.

“I do not know who was involved in this. I was in Bharatpur, Rajasthan to meet the families of Junaid and Naseer. A written complaint was given regarding this incident but in India, if Junaid and Naseer could be burnt alive then who is Asaduddin Owaisi,” he said.

The incident happened at the Delhi residence of the AIMIM chief at the Ashoka Road area at around 05.30 pm.

Following information, a team of Delhi police led by an Additional DCP visited his residence and collected evidence from the spot.

Owaisi in his complaint to Parliament Street Police Station, earlier alleged that a group of miscreants pelted stones at his residence, and damaged windows.

“I reached my residence at 11:30 pm. Upon returning I found the glass of the windows broken and stones/rocks lying around. My domestic help informed that a group of miscreants threw stones at around at the residence around 5:30 pm,” Owaisi alleged.

The AIMIM chief also said that this is the fourth such attack at his residence.

“This is the fourth time such an attack has taken place. The area surrounding my house has enough CCTV cameras, and the same may be accessed, and the culprits should be apprehended immediately. It is conceived that such acts of vandalism are happening in such a high-security zone,” the letter further stated.