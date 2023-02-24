People chanting ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’: PM hits out at ‘kabar khudegi’ remark

Shillong: Hitting out at the Congress members, who had purportedly raised the Modi teri khabar khudegi’ slogan a day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that people, instead, are chanting ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’.

Addressing a public rally here, he exuded confidence that ‘lotus’, the BJP symbol, will bloom in the state, as the saffron party-led government has always prioritised the well-being of its people.

“Those who have been rejected by the country, deemed unacceptable by people and find themselves immersed in hopelessness are now chanting ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ (Modi, your grave will be dug). But, people in every nook and corner of India are saying ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’ (Modi, your lotus will bloom),” the PM said.

Congress members had on Thursday purportedly raised the controversial slogan after one of its leaders, Pawan Khera, was deplaned in Delhi from a Raipur-bound flight.

Khera was arrested in connection with an FIR over alleged remarks against Modi, and later released on bail on the same day.

At the rally, Modi asserted that India is scaling new heights of success and Meghalaya is making strong contributions to it.

“Lack of road, rail, and air connectivity had in the past obstructed development in Meghalaya. During the last nine years, however, the BJP government at the Centre has brought about positive changes in the state and the northeastern region.

“Be it youth, women, traders, or government servants, everyone wants the BJP to be in power in Meghalaya,” the PM said.

At another public meeting in Tura, Modi said BJP considers northeast as the growth engine of the country and it has always been dedicated to tribal development.

“We have allocated five times more budget than what the Congress governments used to keep for tribals. Tribal villages in interior areas of Meghalaya got electricity for the first time since Independence, in the last nine years.

“We have also strengthened air connectivity for Meghalaya and are installing hundreds of 4G towers in tribal villages of the state,” he said.

Modi said under the BJP government, neighbouring states of Meghalaya have also achieved fast-paced development.

The prime minister stressed that Meghalaya needs to be freed from dynasty politics.

“Not only in Delhi but also in Meghalaya, family-run parties had converted the state into an ATM to fill their coffers. People have rejected them. Meghalaya now wants a government that puts people first and not family,” he underlined.

The PM, who had earlier taken part in a road show here, said he was overwhelmed by the love and support shown by people during the programme.

“This love, this blessing of yours… I will definitely return this love and blessings by initiating more development work in Meghalaya, speeding up welfare projects,” he added.

Assembly elections will be held in Meghalaya on February 27, and votes will be counted on March 2.