People committed huge mistake by electing Modi in 2014: KTR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minister for Urban Development KTR said that the country made a huge mistake by electing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in the 2014 election. “He assured the people of bringing change in their lives but he sold the Insurance company which was meant to insure their lives”, he said.

KTR was speaking at a function hall in Rajanna Sircilla Friday. He criticized Prime Minister Narinder Modi. “It was this day when the Telangana bill was passed in the Parliament 8 years ago.”

Criticizing the BJP leaders, KTR termed them as “stupids” and said, “there is no need for people to be afraid of their threats.”

KTR exhorted the TRS cadres to give a tit-for-tat reply to the BJP cadres across the state.

“Those who were against the formation of Telangana were creating doubts in the minds of the people. But within 8 years Telangana has become the most progressive and model state in the country,” KTR said.