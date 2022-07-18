People hurt when they needed relief: Varun Gandhi on GST

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi on Monday criticized imposing GST on packaged food items such as milk, curd, and rice, saying this will hurt people already struggling with “record-breaking unemployment”.

Gandhi tweeted, “This decision taken amid record-breaking unemployment will put more financial burden on the middle-class families, especially struggling youngsters living in rented houses. We are hurting them at a time when they needed relief.”

आज से दूध, दही, मक्खन, चावल, दाल, ब्रेड जैसे पैक्ड उत्पादों पर GST लागू है।



रिकार्डतोड़ बेरोजगारी के बीच लिया गया यह फैसला मध्यमवर्गीय परिवारों और विशेषकर किराए के मकानों में रहने वाले संघर्षरत युवाओं की जेबें और हल्की कर देगा।



जब ‘राहत’ देने का वक्त था, तब हम ‘आहत’ कर रहे हैं। — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) July 18, 2022

A 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) has kicked in on pre-packaged and labeled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg.

The Union Finance Ministry issued a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the levy of the GST on items ranging from cereals and pulses to curd, butter, and ‘lassi’.