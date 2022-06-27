People ignoring KCR: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said his party would ignore the Chief Minister as the people in the State were ignoring him. He said his party would fight for a change in the State and urged the people to give them an opportunity to serve them. Sanjay alleged that a special team was formed in CMO to control their party.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting arrangements being made by the party for the upcoming public meeting scheduled to be held on the evening of July 3, 2022 at Secunderabad parade grounds, Sanjay Kumar said they will be holding a massive public meeting in the city. He said they were holding the meeting to tell the people about their policies in the State and create awareness among them. He said their target was to mobilise 10 lakh people for the public meeting and added that they held the party meetings from booth level to State level to mobilise the people for the meeting. He also called upon the party workers to come to the public meeting in a voluntarily.

Complaint lodged with NHRC

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay lodged a complaint with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the reluctant attitude of the State government in issuing fresh ration cards. He urged the Commission to inquire into the 19 lakh ration cards cancelled by the State government and the rules framed for the issuance of the new ration cards. He said the commission should initiate steps in order to prompt the State government to issue the fresh ration cards after withdrawing the ban imposed on the issuance of the ration cards.