People of Telangana will soon revolt against KCR: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday warned that the day is not far off when the people of Telangana revolt against chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and drive away him and his family members on the lines of the ongoing revolt in Sri Lanka.

Addressing a meeting in memory of Telangana martyrs, Sanjay said the only way to fulfil the aspirations of the people and realise their dreams of achieving water, funds and jobs is to bring the BJP to power.

“If KCR comes back to power, the people of Telangana have to lose hopes on their lives,” he said.

Sanjay said the Telangana chief minister had not kept up his promise of celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 after he came to power. The promise would be fulfilled once the BJP comes to power, he said.

The BJP president said it was unfortunate that the official celebrations of Telangana formation were being held by those who betrayed the people of the state. He pointed out how the TRS government had betrayed various sections of people – employees, farmers, RTC employees and students.

During the Telangana liberation movement, several people had laid down their lives fighting against the Razakars supported by the Nizam. But after the state was formed, Sanjay reminded, KCR went and paid respects at the tomb of Nizam who oppressed the people of Telangana.

“People must decide if they need KCR or the BJP who respects Patel for integrating Hyderabad into the Indian Union,” he said.

Before the formation of a separate state, we were a surplus state and post-formation, KCR made it debt-ridden and put the burden of the debt on the public, the Telangana BJP chief said.

Sanjay also stated that the Telangana government is not cooperating with the centre for developmental and welfare projects. “KCR also turned the village sarpanches into beggars and daily-wage laborers by not releasing funds and even weakened their powers,” Sanjay said.

He said that the TRS government also ignored the Biswal Committee’s report which stated that there are over one lakh job vacancies. Also, while the state is to rightfully receive 575 TMC of Krishna river water, KCR government agreed for 277 TMC making the south Telangana a drought-prone region.

“None of the promises for water, funds and jobs (Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu) are fulfilled, Bandi Sanjay said. He reiterated that it is only when BJP comes into power that the aspirations of Telangana people and the martyrs will be fulfilled,” he added.