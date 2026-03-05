People pay respect to Khamenei at Iran Consulate in Hyderabad

A delegation of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) led by Amjed Ullah Khan also visited the Consulate and met Mohsin Moghaddmi, the Vice Consul of Iran, to convey their condolences on the martyrdom of the Ayatollah.

People express their condolences on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's passing at Iran Consulate in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad, on Thursday, March 5, organised a ceremony to honour its assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

People from every community were invited to visit the Consulate at Road no 7, Banjara Hills, between 10 am and 4 pm and record their messages in a condolence book.

MBT had earlier condemned US-Israel’s attack on Iran and organised a protest rally from the party’s office in Chanchalguda to Darulshifa Ground to express solidarity with the people of Iran and to pay tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei.

The ceremony will continue on Friday, March 6, as well.

