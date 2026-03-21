People throng mosques for Eid namaz across Delhi

New Delhi: People thronged mosques across the national capital for namaz on Eid al-Fitr on Saturday, embracing the spirit of unity and devotion, as a blanket of fog added an unusual charm to the celebrations.

Security stepped up

The Delhi Police said security was stepped up across the city to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful Eid.

A soft haze hung over several parts of the city, with mosque domes and minarets appearing partially veiled, creating a striking visual.

A sense of celebration was palpable as people exchanged greetings after the namaz.

Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the Shahi Imam at Fatehpuri Masjid, called it a day of joy and togetherness.

“This is the festival of Eid, the ‘Meethi Eid’. I appeal to people across the country to stand together in both happiness and sorrow, promote love and harmony, and help one another,” he said at Jama Masjid.

Ahmed said humanity remains the strongest bond, and no religion advocates conflict.

Sense of harmony

Mohd Habishullah, at Jama Masjid, said many people who could not travel home for the festival came to the mosque and were greeted with hugs.

“It does not feel like meeting strangers. It creates a sense of harmony and new connections,” he said.

Javed, another worshipper, said he had witnessed Eid in different seasons but never under fog. “It felt like a wonder of nature.”

Mosques such as Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid, and those in Seelampur, Okhla and Nizamuddin witnessed a significant turnout.