People want substance not slogans: PM Modi ahead of new LS’s first session

Modi also noted that Emergency's 50th anniversary falls on June 25, and described it as a "black spot" on India's democracy when Constitution was discarded.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th June 2024 11:33 am IST
It appears Maa Ganga has adopted me: PM Modi in Varanasi
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering at the Kisan Samman Sammelan, in Varanasi, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people have given his government mandate for a third consecutive term and have put a stamp of approval on its policies and intentions.

He also said that the 18th Lok Sabha begins on Monday with a resolve of building a ‘Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Also Read
PM Modi takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha

Addressing the media in Parliament complex at the beginning of the first session of the new Lok Sabha, PM Modi asserted that his government will take everyone along in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

MS Education Academy

Modi also noted that Emergency’s 50th anniversary falls on June 25, and described it as a “black spot” on India’s democracy when Constitution was discarded.

Welcoming new MPs, he said the 18th Lok Sabha commences with a dream of building a developed India by 2047.

People expect good steps from the opposition but it has been disappointing so far, he said while expressing hope that it will fulfil its role and maintain democracy’s decorum.

India needs a responsible opposition and people want substance not slogans. They want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament, he said in a jibe at the opposition.

The prime minister noted that 65 crore voters participated in the just-held parliamentary elections and it was for the second time since independence that a government was chosen for a third consecutive term. The occasion came after 60 years, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th June 2024 11:33 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button