Peregrine falcon chick sells for record Rs 89L at Saudi auction

Riyadh: A peregrine falcon chick, named Ultra White, was sold for a record this year of Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) 400,000 (Rs 89,44,823) at the 2024 International Falcon Breeders Auction (IFBA) at the Saudi Falcons Club’s Malham headquarters near Riyadh.

The auction, which took place on the ninth night of the event on Tuesday August 20, was attended by US envoy to Saudi Arabia, Michael Ratney.

At the event, Pacific Northwest Falcons, an American falconry, presented two falcons for auction, which sold for a total of SAR 486,000 (Rs 1,08,68,967), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The first falcon, a peregrine chick named “Super White,” was initially priced at SAR 40,000 (Rs 8,94,484) was later sold for SAR 86,000 (Rs 19,23,142).

The second falcon, a peregrine chick “Ultra White” was initially priced at SAR 100,000 (Rs 22,36,090) but was later sold for SAR 400,000.

The annual auction, featuring 19 falconry farms from 19 countries, showcases championship-winning breeds for falconers, producers, and enthusiasts.