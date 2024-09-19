Permanent shelters for stray dogs not feasible, GHMC in court

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has submitted an affidavit to the Telangana High Court, addressing public demand for relocating sterilized stray dogs to permanent shelters instead of returning them to their original localities.

The affidavit outlines the measures taken to control the stray dog population and reduce dog bite incidents, following the court’s directive. However, despite public calls for sterilized dogs to be housed in permanent shelters, the GHMC argued that while the idea is appealing, it is not practically feasible due to logistical, space, and financial limitations.

The GHMC highlighted that the current practice of returning sterilized dogs to their original localities is in line with the ABC Rules, 2023.

The Telangana High Court, in a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL), had instructed the GHMC to comply with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. The court sought an affidavit detailing GHMC’s efforts to adhere to Rules 10, 11, 15, and 16 of the ABC Rules, with a focus on implementing effective measures to manage stray dogs.

Commissioner Amrapali Kata, in her affidavit, highlighted that the GHMC is actively implementing the Animal Birth Control-Anti Rabies (ABC-AR) Programme. This initiative aims to manage the street dog population, eradicate rabies, and curb dog bites. The GHMC has been working in consultation with Animal Welfare Organizations (AWOs) and NGOs to ensure the humane treatment of stray dogs while balancing the financial burden of maintaining rehabilitation centers.

The affidavit detailed the current infrastructure, noting that GHMC operates five Animal Care Centers with a combined capacity for 2,164 street dogs, 898 kennels, and 92 cages. These centers can handle 433 sterilizations per day, offering post-operative care for five days. Additionally, 49 customized dog vans with trained handlers are used to capture and transport stray dogs within the city’s limits.

The affidavit also reassured the court that GHMC is exploring the feasibility of establishing rehabilitation centers outside Hyderabad’s municipal limits, as per the court’s earlier direction. GHMC aims to balance public safety with humane practices, while adhering to the court’s directives and the ABC guidelines. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for later this month.