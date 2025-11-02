Persistent rain delays start of Women’s World Cup final

Navi Mumbai: Persistent unseasonal rains delayed the start of the Women’s World Cup final between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

While it had been raining since morning here on Sunday, it picked up close to around 1:00 pm, and since the weather gods did not relent, the toss and start of the match were pushed to 3:00 pm and 3:30 pm, respectively.

However, it began raining heavily again around 2:45 pm, delaying both the toss and start of play for the summit clash, which will unveil a new ODI world champion in women’s cricket.

The contest will see overs lost only if such a delay persists after 5:00 pm local time.

The final has a reserve day on Monday.

It was expected to be clear after 2:00 pm as IMD predictions were for “generally cloudy skies with light rain,” but certainly it wasn’t the case as the rains left the fans, who had queued up outside the DY Patil Stadium at least three hours before the start of play, to seek shade.

The ground staff at the DY Patil Stadium kept the centre and the two bowling ends covered right up till the boundary ropes, but squares on either side of the pitch remained uncovered, which at least wasn’t the case during India’s league match against New Zealand.