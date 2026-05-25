Pest infestation, unhygienic conditions found at Madhapur restaurant

Hyderabad: Multiple food safety violations were found at Chowman restaurant in Madhapur during an inspection conducted on Monday. May 25.

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Food Safety teams carried out a revealing surprise inspection, where officials found a pest infestation, unhygienic storage of meat and the serving of expired sauces.

The raid was part of the ongoing food safety drive across Cyberabad. Officials said that while meat was stored in unhygienic conditions, the non-vegetarian and vegetarian food was kept in the same freezer, raising concerns.

The food safety teams found signs of pest infestation and expired sauces. The authorities immediately disposed of the unhygienically spoiled meat. The store was ordered to remain closed on a temporary basis until the completion of cleaning and sanitation.

Multiple food safety violations were found at Chowman restaurant in Madhapur during an inspection conducted on Monday. May 25.



The CMC Food Safety teams carried out a revealing surprise inspection, where officials found pest infestation, unhygienic storage of meat and serving of… pic.twitter.com/paWJJyhvoe — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 25, 2026

The restaurant will be permitted to continue operation after ensuring hygiene standards are being maintained, officials said.

However, the authorities observed that the staff were practising hygiene measures as they were seen wearing hairnets and aprons while handling food.

The food safety teams warned that such surprise inspections will continue across restaurants, eateries, kitchens, and other food establishments in Cyberabad to enhance hygiene standards and protect