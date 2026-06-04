PETA rescues monkey from circus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An adult rhesus macaque who was illegally held captive, chained, and used for performances in a moving circus in Hyderabad was rescued by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, working with local activist Gayatri Sanguo, Hyderabad Police and the Hyderabad Forest Division, the organisation said on Thursday, June 4.

The monkey has been shifted to People for Animals Hyderabad’s shelter for urgent primary care. Forest officials are now taking the necessary steps to release the animal back into a natural habitat.

In 1998, the central government issued a notification prohibiting the use of monkeys for performances under Section 22 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Moreover, the rhesus macaque is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act and anyone possessing a living specimen of the animal must report its details.

The person is also required to submit an application for registration electronically through the PARIVESH 2.0 portal to the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) of the concerned state within 30 days of possessing the animal.

Keeping rhesus macaques in captivity without Parivesh portal registration is a punishable offence that may lead to imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh or both, PETA stated in the release.