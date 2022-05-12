Petition seeking to open 22 closed doors in Taj Mahal to be heard today

Plea sought directions to ASI to probe the closed doors in Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of idols of Hindu deities

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 12th May 2022 11:57 am IST
Afghan diplomats visits Taj Mahal amid weekend lockdown
Taj Mahal [File photo]

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High court will hear a petition today seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal.

The plea was filed by Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge, before the Lucknow bench that sought the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to probe the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities.

The plea sought the constitution of a fact-finding committee and the submission of a report by the ASI.

MS Education Academy

The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiv Temple.

“Some Hindu groups and reputable Sants are claiming this monument as old Shiv temple supported by many historians and facts however many Historians believe it as Taj Mahal was built-up by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan. Some people also believe that Tejo Mahalaya @ Taj Mahal appears to be one of the Jyotirling i.e. the outstanding Siva Temples,” the plea stated.

However, the petitioner has claimed that the Centre has refused to divulge details for the restrictions within the Archeological Survey of India-managed heritage site in Agra.

“I am confident that the High Court will decide on the plea soon,” he said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button