Petrol, Diesel prices to be cheaper from today

The drop in prices was expected as international crude oil prices dropped and have remained stable for some time. The crude oil price has remained below 95 dollars per barrel for some time now.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Updated: 1st November 2022 8:41 am IST
Petrol, Diesel prices to be cheaper from today
Petrol Pumps

New Delhi: The prices of petrol and diesel have been slashed by 40 paise per litre. The new prices will be effective from 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

On Monday, the cost of petrol in the national capital was Rs 96.72, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 106.31 in Mumbai and Rs 102.63 in Chennai.

Also Read
Samajwadi Party slams law and order in UP after triple murder

The drop in prices was expected as international crude oil prices dropped and have remained stable for some time. The crude oil price has remained below 95 dollars per barrel for some time now.

MS Education Academy

The drop in fuel prices comes after more than six months of holding steady. The last reduction in price was on April 7 this year.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button