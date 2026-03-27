Petrol, diesel supply higher than average in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, March 27, said that fuel supply across the state is stable.

As per official data, the average daily supply of petrol in Telangana is 5,883 kilolitres (KL), while diesel supply is around 7,348 KL. The total average daily fuel supply stands at 13,231 KL.

On March 25, the fuel supply was higher than the daily average. Petrol supply reached 10,799.5 KL and diesel supply stood at 11,327.5 KL. The combined fuel supply on that day was 22,127 KL.

The government has appealed to citizens not to panic and assured that petrol and diesel supply will continue without any interruption across the state.