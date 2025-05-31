Petty vendor murdered in Budvel over unpaid loan of Rs 8 Lakh

Hyderabad: A petty vendor was brutally murdered by his friend in Budvel, Rajendranagar, following a heated argument over money in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The victim, identified as P Sai Karthik aged 29, hailed from Gorrekunta village in Geesukonda mandal, Warangal district.

He ran a goli soda business in Hyderabad and resided with a friend, Naveen, in Budvel. The accused, Siddha Reddy, a native of Pulivendula in Andhra Pradesh, also lived in Budvel and worked as a Rapido rider.

According to Rajendranagar police inspector K Kastro, Karthik had borrowed Rs 8 lakh from Reddy several months earlier for personal reasons, with a promise to repay the amount promptly. However, Karthik repeatedly failed to return the money despite persistent reminders from Reddy.

The dispute escalated late on Thursday night when Reddy visited Karthik’s room in Budvel. Upon raising the issue of the unpaid loan, an argument ensued between the two.

Police reported that Reddy lost his temper, grabbing a five-kilogram gas cylinder and a knife from the kitchen. In a violent outburst, he allegedly attacked Karthik on the head with the cylinder and stabbed him multiple times in the chest.

Karthik died on the spot from his injuries, while Naveen fled the scene in panic.

Locals apprehended Siddha Reddy and handed him over to Rajendranagar police. Following a complaint from a local resident, police registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The victim’s body was sent for postmortem, and the accused was remanded in judicial custody.