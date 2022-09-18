PFI activities: NIA raids several locations in two Telugu states

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided several locations across the two Telugu states. As many as 25 teams of NIA have been carrying out searches in Nizamabad district in Telangana.

Meanwhile, simultaneous searches are also underway at Kurnool, Kadapa and Guntur districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Special teams have reached APHB colony area in Nizamabad and carried out searches at the residence of Shahid Chaush aka Shahid. He has been served a notice under 41(A) CRPC.

A notice served by the NIA to one of the suspect in the case at Nizamabad

According to the official sources, the NIA unit of Hyderabad on August 28 this year registered a case under IPC sections 120B,121A,153A,141, and certain sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The case pertains to PFI activities.

In Andhra Pradesh, the NIA teams were surprised after the local public resorted to protests and raised slogans against the elite investigation agency. The agency sleuths were escorted by the CRPF police.