PFI ban: Security tightened at Shaheen Bagh, drones deployed

Notably, early morning, the PFI and its associates or affiliates were banned by the central government for a period of five years.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th September 2022 12:08 pm IST
PFI ban: Security tightened at Shaheen Bagh, drones deployed
Security at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: There was a heavy police presence outside the office of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital on Wednesday.

Notably, early morning, the PFI and its associates or affiliates were banned by the central government for a period of five years.

The affiliates include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an “unlawful association”.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Centre declares PFI ‘unlawful association’ for 5 years

The Delhi Police, which is extra-vigilant to prevent any untoward situation that may arise due to the Centre’s action, is even using “drones” to keep an eye over the Shaheen Bagh area. The police could also be seen patrolling the streets just next to the PFI office.

Ten days ago, the police had already imposed section 144 in the entire Jamia Nagar area under which unlawful assembly of four or more people is prohibited.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button