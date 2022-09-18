PFI case: NIA detains four, 8 lakh cash seized during the searches in Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: During the day-long operation across two Telugu states in connection with the PFI activities, the sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) have detained four persons and seized as many as more than eight lakhs rupees cash and other incriminating documents from the suspects.

According to the official sources, on July 4, this year, a case was registered at Nizamabad town Police Station in Telangana. During investigations by the state police, have identified four accused namely, Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Mohammed Imran, and Mohammed and Abdul Mobin. They were arrested by Telangana Police. Later, the case was re-registered by the NIA on August 26.

Also Read PFI activities: NIA raids several locations in two Telugu states

The NIA officials claimed that the accused were organizing camps for imparting training to commit terrorist acts and to promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion.

On Sunday morning the NIA conducted searches at 38 locations in Telangana (23 in Nizamabad, 04 in Hyderabad, 07 in Jagityal, 02 in Nirmal, and 01 each in Adilabad and Karimnagar districts) and at 02 locations in Andhra Pradesh (1 each in Kurnool and Nellore Districts) in the case relating to Abdul Khader of Nizamabad District, Telangana and 26 other persons.

During the searches conducted by NIA, incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers, and cash Rs.8,31,500./- . have been seized, the agency said.

The agency officials informed that further investigation is underway.