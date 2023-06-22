PG medical seat blocking case: ED searches in 16 places in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday conducted searches in Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar and other places across Telangana and seized documents related to transactions worth hundreds of crores.

During the search, officials seized unaccounted cash of Rs. 1.4 crore and frozen bank deposits of Rs 2.89 crore after the searches carried out in Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences.

A total of 16 locations were searched statewide under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“Unaccounted cash of Rs 1.4 crore was seized from the premises of Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, while Rs 2.89 crore deposited in a bank account of the institute were frozen,” the ED said in a statement, adding that this was an account where the “cash collected” against the medical PG admissions was “suspected” to be deposited.

Earlier in February, based on a complaint filed by the then registrar of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Matwada police of Warangal lodged an FIR against unknown persons.

ED officials, in their investigation, stated a few agencies are involved in seat blocking in collusion with students/private institutions in Telangana and other states.

It mentioned obtaining relevant documents of candidates required for registration under KNRUHS.

Investigations revealed the university, during its own inquiries, detected five candidates who had not applied for counselling with the KNRUHS.

It was found that seats were blocked using credentials of high scoring PG NEET candidates from other states. After the counselling and last date of admission, the seats were reported to the university as vacant and such seats were declared as stray vacancies.

The seats were sold to private medical colleges for admission under the management/ institutional quota. The prices ranged between Rs 1 crore and Rs. 2.5 crore, the ED officials informed.

The ED during its investigation found that a penalty was being paid by/on behalf of the seat-blocking candidates out of the premium collected for the sale of the PG Medical seats.

Further investigation is under progress.