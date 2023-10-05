PG medico suicide: Will Dr Saif be allowed to resume studies at KMC?

Hyderabad: Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) principal Dr Mohan Das on Wednesday said that a meeting of the institute’s anti-ragging committee would be held soon, to decide the fate of Dr Saif Ali.

The principal further said that resolutions will be submitted to the Telangana High Court after a decision is made by the committee.

The HC on Tuesday issued instructions to KMC’s anti-ragging committee and medical officers to re-conduct the investigation.

HC lifts Dr Saif’s suspension

Dr Saif, a second-year PG student at KMC is the primary accused in the Dr Dharawath Preethi suicide case. Telangana HC recently provided him with an interim relief stating that Saif’s suspension was a clear disregard of the law.

Dr Saif was allowed to attend his classes from Tuesday after he approached the court in September claiming that the college principal didn’t allow his entry into the classrooms even after a court order was issued.

Prior to that, Dr Saif was suspended from attending classes for his alleged role in the suicide of Dr Preethi, a first-year PG student, in February.

While the court held to consider an explanation from the accused, the decision of the anti-ragging committee would be considered final and binding.

Dr Preethi died at NIMS hospitals in Hyderabad on February 26 after the alleged attempt on her life on February 22. After two months in jail, Saif was granted bail on 20 April.

Speaking to the media, KMC’s principal said the college received the orders and permitted Dr Saif to attend the classes.

The high court has asked the anti-ragging committee to deliberate on the issue and intimate its decision to the court in a few days.