PG owner held for raping 20-year-old in Bengaluru

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd August 2025 10:27 pm IST
Representational Image

Bengaluru: A 37-year-old man who runs a paying guest accommodation in the city has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman here, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ashraf and a native of Kerala, had reportedly befriended the survivor, who had moved into the PG just 10 days ago, they said.

In her complaint, the survivor—a student also from Kerala—alleged that around midnight on Friday, Ashraf took her in his car to a secluded area on the northern outskirts of the city and raped her.

He then threatened her not to disclose the incident and dropped her back at the PG, she claimed.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 64 (rape) and 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on her complaint, police from Soladevanahalli station added.

