PGTSAU to supply farmers across Telangana with high quality seeds

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) will launch an initiative to supply farmers across Telangana with high-quality seeds produced on campus, beginning next year

The university plans to establish a new seed division and develop a statewide seed network. This decision, along with several other important issues, was made during a Board of Management meeting chaired by the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Professor Aldas Janaiah.

A senior officer will be appointed to manage the seed division, which aims to provide high-quality seeds to 5 to 10 farmers in each revenue village.

Furthermore, PJTSAU will be filling vacant positions with permanent university officers, replacing in-charge officials who have held their roles for the past 13 years.

The Board of Management (BOM) has approved an increase in special quota seats and a reduction in fees for agricultural allied courses.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, “We have added about 200 seats to the existing 227 under special quota seats. The fee is also reduced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for the four-year course.

Additionally, the university has decided to set a three-year rotational tenure for department heads and will appoint associate deans in various colleges, as well as an associate director of research for its Regional Agricultural Research Stations (RARS), with an initial two-year term that can be extended by another two years.

To enhance its research and educational initiatives, PJTSAU plans to hire esteemed agricultural scientists with national and international experience, adhering to UGC norms, for a one-year term that can be extended up to three years.

Other significant approvals include settling outstanding medical bills for university employees that have accumulated over the past 7-8 years, to be paid in four installments according to state government guidelines.

The university will also revive health centre services for current employees and pensioners, which were suspended five years ago. Furthermore, PJTSAU will celebrate its 60th anniversary (Diamond Jubilee) in December with participation from the state government and farmers.