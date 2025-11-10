Phalodi road accident: SC seeks responses from NHAI, Road Transport Ministry

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the National Highways Authority of India and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a suo motu case in connection with an accident in Rajasthan’s Phalodi area that claimed 15 lives.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the ministry, seeking their replies in two weeks on the cause of the accident.

It also asked them to conduct a survey of the area and file a report on the number of dhabas on the highway passing through Phalodi.

Also Read Animal lovers protest against SC order to relocate stray dogs

The bench also sought a specific report on the condition of the highway and the norms followed by the road contractor for road maintenance in Phalodi.

The top court recently took suo motu cognisance of the November 2 road accident in Phalodi, in which 10 women and four children died when a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck.

The incident occurred near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway when the tempo traveller was going from Bikaner’s Kolayat temple to Jodhpur.