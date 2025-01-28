PhD holder’s property worth Rs 59.6L seized for selling illegal drug in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) on Monday, January 27 seized a PhD holder’s property worth Rs 59,64,300 for selling alprazolam drug used to manufacture spurious toddy in Hyderabad.

The accused was identified as Dr Gudikadi Linga Goud, 38, a resident of Kondapur. He was booked under the NDPS Act by Madhapur police.

He completed his PhD (Organic Chemistry) from Osmania University and acquired knowledge in manufacturing of Alprazolam drug.

Linga Goud, along with his brother-in-law Rama Krishna Goud and Munagala Kiran Kumar who is the managing director of Parameshwara Chemicals and Analytical Lab at Vijayawada Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh, started to illegally produce Alprazolam in his lab. They manufactured the drug and sold it to various toddy compound owners in Telangana and Hyderabad.

Linga Goud and Kiran Kumar have been earlier arrested for the same crime in 2021. At that time, the duo were arrested by Pet Basheerabad police for transporting 142 kgs of Alprazolam drug. The two men were booked under the NDPS Act and remanded to judicial custody.

Police also seized the chemical factory at Vijayawada where the drug was being manufactured. After releasing from jail, Linga Goud reapproached Kiran Kumar and the two hatched a plan to prepare the Alprazolam in the same manufacturing unit. They broke open the sealed lock and started manufacturing Alprazolam again.

This time, they prepared huge quantities of the drug and transported it to his lab situated at Cherlapally in Hyderabad. Linga Goud sold it to his customers at a higher price.

The TGANB formed teams, in coordination with the Cyberabad police arrested Kiran Kumar at Vijayawada and remanded him to judicial custody. The lab was seized at Vijayawada by Suraram police.

The Alprazolam laced toddy is highly addictive and affects the kidney, liver, heart and lungs. Telangana Police & TGANB have been instrumental in unearthing the six factories manufacturing Narcotics & Psychotropic Substances Drugs in Telangana.