Excise dept to constitute special teams to curb drug menace in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department is planning to constitute special teams to curb the drug menace in Hyderabad.

The function of these teams would be similar to the Special Operations Team (SOT) and Task Force (TF) which are already active under three police commissionerates including Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. These special narcotic teams will focus exclusively on curbing smuggling of marijuana and other drugs.

Each team will consist of a total of 15-20 personnel including an inspector and two sub-inspectors, head constable and other constables, under the direct supervision of a DSP-level officer.

Steps are already being taken to introduce the specialised teams this year and necessary training is being provided to them by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB). The active, skilled and efficient officers from the district and state task force teams of the excise department are being roped in for the job.

Presently, Telangana task force teams and district task force teams operate across the state. However, due to the increased usage and smuggling of drugs in the GHMC area, a need was felt for a special team to be formed to eradicate drug menace from its roots.