Three held for selling fake watches in Hyderabad; items worth Rs 1 cr seized

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested on Saturday, January 25 for selling fake watches in Hyderabad. Police seized watches worth Rs 1 crore from them.

The accused were identified as Lalan Yadav, 38, a resident of Puranpul; Gautam Sav, 29, a resident of Ismaili Bazar and Kailash Sav, 35, a resident of Puranapul, all hailing from Bihar.

They were arrested on charges of selling duplicate watches.

The Commissioner’s taskforce South West Zone in coordination with the Hussaini Alam police arrested the three accused and seized 6,037 watches from them.

The trio, who initially sold mobile phone covers and artificial jewellery at Charminar and Begum Bazaar did not earn sufficient income and decided to make easy money through illegal means.

As per their plan, they contacted dealers in Rajkot and Mumbai who supplied duplicate ‘Fastrack’ and other watches illegally. They procured the watches and sold them as originals at retail shops in Charminar, Begum Bazaar and other areas of Hyderabad.

Acting on a tip-off, the trio was nabbed and the duplicate watches were seized from storehouses in Hussaini Alam and Mangalhat.