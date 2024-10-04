PhD student running food stall in Chennai stuns American vlogger

An American vlogger was left utterly amazed and taken aback when he stumbled upon a food stall in the bustling streets of Chennai run by a PhD student. What caught his attention was not just the delectable Chicken 65 being prepared, but the the humility of the owner of the food stall.

Christopher Lewis, the vlogger, couldn’t contain his astonishment and promptly shared the extraordinary encounter on his social media. As he explored the vibrant city using Google Maps, he chanced upon the student’s modest street food cart.

Striking up a conversation with the talented seller, he was met with a delightful surprise – the seller was pursuing a doctorate in biotechnology.

Lewis’s followers were instantly captivated by this unexpected and heartwarming meeting, propelling the student to sudden internet stardom. Sharing the video with a caption that resonated with many, Lewis wrote, “USD 100 gift for hard-working student selling Chicken 65 in Chennai, India.” To add to the amazement, the PhD candidate, Rayan, graciously extended an invitation to the vlogger to explore his research papers published online.

Lewis disclosed that his original destination was the Buhari Hotel, a renowned establishment known for its invention of the iconic Chicken 65 dish. This flavourful delicacy was created in 1965 by AM Buhari in Tamil Nadu. The Buhari Hotel initially featured Chicken 65 on its menu and later expanded its offerings with variations such as Chicken 78, Chicken 82, and Chicken 90.

While interacting with Lewis, Rayan disclosed that he has been operating the food stall for 13 years and started it at the age of 16.

Several social media users have been impressed by the student’s business venture as he managed to run a street food cart while pursuing his academic goals. Rayan’s story has sparked discussions about the challenges and rewards of balancing work and studies.

The video which has now gone viral was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra who expressed surprise upon learning what Rayan does.

Mahindra took to X and said, “What struck me as truly special, however, was the end, when he picks up his phone & the vlogger thinks he’s going to show him social media mentions of his stall—but instead, he proudly shows him online the research papers he has authored!”