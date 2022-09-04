Phogat murder case: Goa cops visit PA Sangwan’s flat in Gurugram

Gurugram: As part of their investigation into the murder case of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, a Goa police team visited her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan’s rented flat here in Gurgaon Greens society located in Sector-102.

According to sources, Sangwan had taken flat number 901 on rent for Rs 22,000 per month in Gurgaon Greens about three months ago.

For this, police verification was also done.

When Sudhir Sangwan had taken the flat on rent, he had mentioned Sonali Phogat as his wife in documents.

This flat on rent in Gurgaon Greens was in the name of Krishnakant Tiwari.

Before leaving for Goa, Phogat and Sangwan had parked their Tata Safari car in the society and took a taxi to the airport.

Goa Police had reached the residential society around 2.45 p.m. accompanied by the Gurugram police and relatives of Sonali Phogat and left around 7.15 p.m. on Sunday.

An official of a Goa police team told the media that they took possession of jewellery, some documents, her passport and the driving licence of Sudhir Sangwan from the Tata Safari car parked in the society parking area.

Some relatives had earlier alleged that Phogat’s associate Sudhir Sangwan was eyeing her property.

“We are investigating the matter from all possible angles. However, the matter is under probe so at this stage we can not divulge more details of the case,” a Goa police officer told reporters.