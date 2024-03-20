Phone conversation leak: Telangana minister complains to CS

The conversation was reportedly about involving an opposition MLA in official programmes. The conversation has reportedly gone viral.

Published: 20th March 2024 10:27 pm IST
Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday said he has complained to the Chief Secretary about a Revenue official allegedly recording his phone conversation.

In an informal chat with mediapersons here, he said the Chief Secretary would act on the matter.

On the Lok Sabha polls, Prabhakar said the main contest in the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana would be between the Congress and BJP and that the BRS has weakened in the state.

